A Northern Ireland dairy processor is increasing its sustainability by switching from colored caps on its milk containers to clear ones. The move by Dale Farm on all its own-branded and own-label milk was done to make the company’s milk packaging more recyclable. Colored milk-bottle caps cannot be easily recycled. Therefore the switch to clear caps means that bottles and caps can now be recycled together into food-grade packaging.
With headquarters in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Dale Farm is a dairy co-op owned by 1,300 farmers handling about 1 billion liters of milk per year – about 264 million gallons. It’s estimated that the switch will each year return almost 60 million caps, which equates to around 72 tonnes, to food-grade packaging.
Ed Wright, head of sustainability at Dale Farm, said the move is the latest in a series of measures to improve sustainability across the business.
“At Dale Farm we want to lead the dairy sector on sustainability,” he said. “We constantly assess our processes to see where we can improve, and step by step we are improving packaging sustainability across our product range.
“We’re proud to be the first in Northern Ireland to replace all colored caps with clear caps on our Dale Farm-branded milk bottles as well as those we produce for our retail partners. It’s a small change that in the long term will have a positive impact on the environment.”
Shoppers are still able to easily distinguish between different types of milk because the same color-coded labels remain on all milk bottles. The new clear-cap bottles hit store shelves in May.
Dale Farm also operates its own 37-acre 5-megawatt solar farm at its cheese-processing facility at Dunmanbridge in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. Supplying about 20 percent of the plant’s energy consumption, the farm is saving 2,460 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.
Visit dalefarm.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.