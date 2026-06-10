The European Commission has banned imports of Brazilian meat starting Sept. 3, 2026, due to non-compliance of antimicrobial-use regulations. But Irish farmers are calling for an immediate ban on meat from Brazil, given the seriousness of the situation.
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.