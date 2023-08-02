Consumers have been urged to thoroughly check the nutrition labels of dairy alternatives because new research has shown their protein levels to be much less than real-dairy equivalents.
Research conducted by safefood has discovered that the protein content for the majority of alternatives to dairy products on the market – at least in Northern Ireland – to be less than dairy products equivalent to them. The calcium content of plant-based alternatives to cheese was also less.
Researchers looked at the nutritional content of 201 plant-based alternatives to dairy products on sale in supermarkets between May and June 2021. They were divided into categories.
• milk alternatives – 105
• cheese alternatives – 38
• yogurt alternatives – 58
The products were analyzed by looking at the nutritional information displayed on the product label as well as any health claims, such as “a source of calcium” that was made on the packing. The nutrition composition of the products as labeled was then compared with their dairy counterparts on Nutritics.com – a nutrition-analysis software package used to simplify labeling and food analysis.
Aileen McGloin, director of nutrition with safefood, said, “We’ve seen a dramatic rise in both the popularity and number of plant-based alternatives to dairy products available on the market in recent years. (But) our survey found that, on average, the protein content for the plant-based products we looked at was less than the dairy products. The calcium content for plant-based milks and yogurt was the same as their dairy counterparts but was lower for cheese.
People are also reading…
“Because these products vary in nutritional content, I would advise people to check the labels and look for products containing sources of protein. (Look for products) that are unsweetened and fortified with calcium.
“To take plant-based alternatives to milk as an example, on average these had a third of the protein content of milk – while two-thirds of the products surveyed were not a source of protein. This may be particularly important for those moving to vegetarian or vegan diets.”
Current national healthy-eating guidelines recommend three servings per day of milk, yogurt or cheese for adults. They recommend five servings for children and young people aged 9-18, with reduced or low-fat varieties being advised.
The safefood research also found that one-third of adults are now consuming plant-based alternatives to dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt – with more than 44 percent of people aged 15 to 24 being regular consumers of those products.
Among people who choose those products, when asked why they chose plant-based dairy alternatives,
• 20 percent said they did so because they regarded them as “healthier or better for me,”
• about 18 percent said they did so because they “wanted a change or variety,” and
• 14 percent did so because of their own dairy intolerance or that of a family member.
According to industry estimates, the plant-based dairy-alternative market in the United Kingdom is worth about US$362 million, with the value of sales increasing by 299 percent in the previous two years.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.