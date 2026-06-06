In today’s cattle market, something as simple as a tag number or brand can carry added importance for producers working to protect their investment.
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
In today’s cattle market, something as simple as a tag number or brand can carry added importance for producers working to protect their investment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Great Plains has functioned as an ideal habitat for the North American bison for thousands of years. But according to new research from So…
DUNDAS, Minn. – “Alpacas are amazing animals; they have their own personalities,” said Teri Quamme, who – along with her husband, Kraig Quamme…
Farmers comprise just a little more than 1 percent of the U.S. population. There’s never been a larger gap between the farming and non-farming…
The Asian longhorned tick -- Haemaphysalis longicornis -- is an invasive tick species originally native to China, Japan and other East Asian c…
University researchers continue to study virtual fence in different grazing systems, and some farmers and ranchers are beginning to use the te…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.