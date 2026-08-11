Studying genealogy is a favorite pastime of folks. They take inspiration from the courage of their ancestors who took chances to immigrate to a new land or to new nations. Often family stories are passed down through generations. Some of the stories outline ways family members stayed alive through harsh winters, tornadoes, fires, crop failure and other disasters. We often marvel at how they seemed to have survived on almost nothing.
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Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.