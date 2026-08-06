World events and domestic policy continued to influence shipping at Wisconsin’s seaports during the early part of the 2026 season on the Great Lakes. Often the predictions of pundits prove wrong because there are myriad factors at play in the complex endeavor of shipping and the economic health it represents.
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Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.