One of the most important management decisions in a cow/calf operation is determining when cows should calve. Yet, there is no single “best” calving season for every ranch. The ideal system depends on forage resources, labor availability, weather patterns, marketing plans and overall management goals. Regardless of whether producers choose spring calving, fall calving, or even a combination of both, having a defined and controlled calving season is one of the most effective ways to improve efficiency and profitability.
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