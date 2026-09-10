The Minix Stockman Contest, renamed in 2022 to honor the late Ed and Wilma Minix of Black Witch Farm, recognizes juniors who compete outside the show ring in the judging contest, quiz bowl written exam and Skill-a-Thon.
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
The Minix Stockman Contest, renamed in 2022 to honor the late Ed and Wilma Minix of Black Witch Farm, recognizes juniors who compete outside the show ring in the judging contest, quiz bowl written exam and Skill-a-Thon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Meet Mary Bartz, the 4-H judge who goes back for seconds.
It's that time of the year again. Agri-View offers a list of available agricultural scholarships.
© Copyright 2026 AgUpdate, 707 S 13th Street Tekamah, NE 68061
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.