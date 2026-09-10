When pasture is in short supply due to lack of rainfall, early weaning is an option that can help stretch what pasture is available and keep animals in good condition.
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When pasture is in short supply due to lack of rainfall, early weaning is an option that can help stretch what pasture is available and keep animals in good condition.
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