Calving is a natural part of cattle production, but some deliveries require extra help. Producers and veterinarians can work together in anticipation of potential complications and in responding when labor does not progress as expected. There are benefits of working with a veterinarian to prepare for calving season, and producers should both recognize and address the complications that may occur.
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Brian Shoemake is a clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.