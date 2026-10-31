Lee Morey has been selected as the recipient of the Richard Caverly Memorial Dairy Award. The Award, established in 2024, is presented to an individual, aged 18 to 30, who exemplifies the qualities that Richard was known for – his great cow sense, deep love of dairy cattle breeding and husbandry, and strong belief in the importance of training and guiding dairy youth. Nominators submit the nominee for consideration, providing details about the traits the nominee shares with the late Richard Caverly and citing examples of how they have demonstrated those qualities.
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