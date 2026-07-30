Nicole Miller
UW-Madison
In mid-July, 63 high school and middle school students attended the four-day Badger Dairy Camp on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, where they learned about the breadth of areas that contribute to Wisconsin’s dairy industry, and the higher education and career opportunities available to them. The programming, for youth ages 12 to 17, included hands-on workshops and visits to multiple campus labs, the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine and a nearby dairy farm – plus college prep sessions and recreational activities.
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