DECATUR, Ill. – Millions of gigabytes of thought go into designing revolutionary autonomous equipment. Experts say some of that early thought needs to be directed toward safety. Among those on the safety squad is Salah Issa, who directs the University of Illinois-Agricultural Safety and Health Program. He said safety needs to be a priority in early design – not something to be followed up later.
Tractors started gaining popularity in the late 1800s. But after many accidents and fatalities, the first rollover-protection equipment wasn’t widely used until the 1970s, he said. Even 10 years ago surveys show that many farms still have a tractor without rollover protection.
“We don’t want to be introducing safety features 100 years after (autonomous tractors are commercialized),” Issa said. “We should be introducing them at the very beginning.”
He first became aware of safety issues while working from 2018 to 2020 for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. He was tasked with gathering statistics about grants for autonomous-agricultural safety – and realized there were none. When in 2020 he joined the University of Illinois, he knew such safety would be a priority for his work.
“There are many questions we need to address in these areas,” said Issa, who’s an assistant professor in the University of Illinois-Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering. “We are in the early stages.”
Issa helped organize the “SAFER AG” symposium and workshop in November 2022. It was a true workshop as people identified problems and exchanged ideas, he said. More than 100 people attended, with 40 percent from academia, 40 percent from industry, 10 percent from government, and 10 percent from farms and advocacy groups.
The two-day event focused on regulation and standards – what they should look like, the research needed and the possible impacts on rural communities. The next step is to apply the information, he said.
The industry has already put a lot of effort into designing safe autonomous equipment that reacts to a person in front of it.
“They have a good handle on this,” Issa said about sensors that stop the vehicle when something is in front of it and then alert the operator. When a tractor stops, an operator needs to check to see why before proceeding. But it could be annoying if the tractor keeps repeatedly stopping without apparent reason.
“If he has to keep going back, he doesn’t save time,” Issa said.
People are also reading…
Eventually an operator might consider turning off the safety sensors, he said. In other vehicles, including mowers, that have a safety feature that stops the engine if someone climbs off the seat, people sometimes disconnect that feature to keep the vehicle running even if someone isn’t seated.
The greatest areas of concern are not about how the vehicle will operate in the field, but how it will get there – how it will travel between fields or travel on public roads. Issa said to the best of his knowledge autonomous tractors are currently certified to operate only in fields, not on roads.
Ryan Jardon, John Deere’s marketing manager for large tractors and tillage equipment, said their new autonomous 8R is designed to operate in a fixed area confined by a video fence and will not be driven on public roads.
“We are in a test environment and building out capabilities,” he said.
There’s no timeline yet when the tractor will be available, he said.
Safety was clearly a priority for those demonstrating autonomous equipment at August’s Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois. For example when Mojo Autonomous Solutions demonstrated how its Eyebox converts a Versatile tractor into an autonomous tractor that stops for obstacles, a driver remained in the tractor seat as an extra measure of safety for the viewing crowds. It was also behind a fenced area, as were drones and other demonstration equipment.
The Versatile tractor stopped immediately when a pickup truck entered its path. It demonstrates some of the safety features of the new system, said Mojtaba Hedayatpour, director of artificial intelligence for the Canadian startup company. About a dozen of the new systems have been ordered to be delivered to farmers in the spring.
A tractor operator drives a first pass in the field, creating parameters for the Eyebox, and then rides along for the second and third passes to ensure it’s set correctly, Hedayatpour said. The operator can then go on to the next task knowing he or she will receive a phone notification if there’s a safety or function problem. Like other autonomous vehicles, it will not be driven on the road but taken on a trailer.
Often autonomous features are designed to assist in driver safety. The New Holland T4 Electric Power utility tractor, billed as the first all-electric tractor with autonomous features, has its own invisibility cloak of sorts. Lena Bioni, New Holland Agriculture’s product-marketing manager, said the screen view allows an operator to see past the bucket loader, helping avoid problems. The tractor also stops if there is an obstacle in its path.
“It turns an unskilled operator into a skilled operator with these driver-assist features,” Bioni said.
Investments in safety research for robotics and autonomous vehicles should be made now, Issa said, so future farmers don’t need to pay later. Knowing what the current version of rollover protection may be could prevent injuries and possibly save lives.