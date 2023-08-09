Things are quiet in our western-Wisconsin valley again as farmers wait for their fourth hay crop in September, followed by silage harvest. We’ve had timely rains, mostly an inch at a time, with more expected this weekend. So far this summer we’ve had one nice soaking rain; the rest were all downpours.
The last rain we had perked things up and everything is a nice green again, except where liquid manure was spread and small grains were harvested. My neighbor Joe Bragger had a good yield on his rye with an average of 70 bushels per acre; some areas of the field measured 100 bushels per acre. Bragger said he had some seeding problems or he would have increased his average.
The crops are big enough that farmers can no longer drive through them, so two of them are using drones to spray fungicide in anticipation of tar spot. There was some spotted in 2022 so they are being proactive before it shows itself in late August and early September. Because we are in a valley we have fog most mornings and that can increase the occurrences of the fungus.
Beans are blooming and setting pods in the upper nodes. They look good for now.
Bragger and his brother, Dan Bragger, are chicken growers with two barns of meat birds and one barn of pullets. This year they are doing a test plot researching the effectiveness of poultry manure on the corn crop, working with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Some farmers in the area think the nitrogen in the litter isn’t working as well as it did in the past. Trying to learn if that’s true, the Braggers planted several modules of corn with chicken litter. They varied the amount of supplemental urea spread, comparing them to modules with urea and no litter. The corn ground has had seven years of no-till and in 2022 was covered with liquid manure from the dairy herd.
This past week when the plot was checked it looked like there wasn’t much difference in the 60- and 120-pound nitrogen applications. At 180 pounds the corn was greener and obviously doing better. Rains from the week before are credited for spreading the nitrogen to corn-plant roots.
Several management differences can make it difficult to measure the effectiveness of nitrogen.
• how manure is handled
• speed of spreading
• brood vs. grower litter
• use of Poultry Litter Treatment
It’s a two-year study so hopefully they will have more to report after the next crop year.
My renter, Jimmy Ellis, is a beekeeper. He said he checked the honey crop and so far it’s looking like a good harvest this year. His son Kaleb Ellis, who rents my grain ground, is having fun working on a combine crew in Washington state. He sent a screenshot of his monitor showing 7.3 percent average moisture and 61 bushels per acre of wheat. He said their crew is doing 60,000 bushels per day and the steep slopes are an adrenaline rush.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.