The gene for flavorless peas was first identified in the 1990s, but research was stopped because there wasn’t a market for it. Now it could be the basis of a new industry, according to researchers at the United Kingdom’s John Innes Centre.
“People increasingly want plant-based protein in their diets rather than from animals so flavorless peas have suddenly become the flavor of the day,” said Claire Domoney, a biology professor at the John Innes Centre.
The United Kingdom imports about 4 million metric tons of soybeans every year. It’s used for human and animal feeds. About half a million metric ton is used for vegan and vegetarian foods, according to Innovate UK.
Germinal, an agricultural grass and forage seed company based in the United Kingdom, aims to produce a protein source that can replace soya in human foods. Peas are suited to the United Kingdom’s climate and fix nitrogen from the air.
Germinal Horizon, the company’s research and innovation division, will collaborate with the John Innes Centre, the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences and the Processors and Growers Research Organization on the project. The project is focused on replacing soybeans with protein crops grown in the United Kingdom. It’s also focused on meeting market demand for taste and functionality and sustainably growing a soya-protein alternative, according to the John Innes Centre.
“Peas are ideal for the United Kingdom’s climate but one of our challenges is their flavor profile in human food,” said Paul Billings, managing director of Germinal UK and Ireland. “Pea flavors are undesirable for consumers in processed food so the goal is to produce peas that are tasteless but retain nutritional value.”
The gene for flavorless peas was first identified by scientists at the John Innes Centre. The new breeding program will use innovative research in pea genetics to develop new varieties without traditionally associated problems. The project will be a step forward to find tailored solutions for the food industry that consider both the climate and consumer, Billings said. Visit jic.ac.uk – search for "Claire Domoney” – and germinal.com for more information.