Swine virus studied
A new project will examine how porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus – PRRSV – infects swine immune cells that recognize, engulf and destroy viruses and bacteria. As long as viruses can be prevented from entering a cell, viral infection can be prevented, said Hiep Vu, an associate professor of animal science at the University of Nebraska.
Determining which cells the virus can attack and how it enters them can help scientists create vaccines and intervention strategies to stop the virus’s spread and harmful effects. Vu recently discovered a variant of the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus that about lost the ability to infect swine immune cells while still being able to infect other control cells in the study. The variant has just one tiny change in its genome compared with the other porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus that infects swine immune cells.
Vu plans to compare the two viruses to determine why one infects the immune cells and the other doesn’t. Understanding gained from that could be critical for development of a safe and efficacious vaccine. Knowledge gain also is expected to provide insights for generating porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus-resistant pigs, either through natural selection or genome editing. Visit animalscience.unl.edu – search “Hiep Vu” – for more information.
Sustainable-agriculture grants awarded
North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education recently awarded grants for five Wisconsin-based research projects.
- James Stute of Stute Farms near East Troy was awarded $49,892 for the project "Finding the Sweet Spot: Rye Termination Timing to Balance Weed Suppression and Yield Reduction in Green Planted No-Till Soybean." He’s investigating termination timing of a cereal-rye cover crop to maximize weed suppression without sacrificing yield in green-planted no-till soybeans. Results from the on-farm trial are expected to inform management recommendations and contribute to herbicide resistance management.
- Nicole Tautges of the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute near East Troy was awarded $49,054 for the project "Nitrogen Credits and Fertilizer Dollars Saved: Identifying Benefits for Seeding Diverse Legume-Based Cover Mixes into or After Winter Small Grains." She’ll measure soil health, nitrogen credits and fertilizer costs saved by growing winter small grains with legume-based cover-crop mixes underseeded or planted after grain harvest. She’ll study corn-soy-wheat-rye rotations on three farms in the Upper Midwest.
- John Strauser of the University of Wisconsin-Madison was awarded $47,733 for the project "Agricultural Transformations in the Red Cedar Learning Hub." The Red Cedar Learning Hub is being developed to work collaboratively on attaining shared water-quality and soil-health goals.
- Anne Pfeiffer of the UW-Division of Extension was awarded $49,707 for the project "Weeding Workshops: Building weed Management Skills and Networks with Diverse Farmers." The project involves working with disadvantaged farmers to trial weed-control tools and share their experiences at four on-farm mechanical-weed-management workshops.
- Sarah Janes Ugoretz of the FairShare CSA Coalition in Madison was awarded $49,970 for the project "Keeping Vegetable Farmers Growing Through One-on-One Professional Peer Coaching." The project will explore peer-to-peer farm coaching as a tool to support established farmers and keep them farming.
The North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education’s Partnership Grant Program is intended to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers to catalyze on-farm research, demonstration and education activities related to sustainable agriculture. Visit northcentralsare.org – search “partnership grant program” – for more information.
Partnership proposals sought
The North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education is accepting proposals for its 2024 Partnership Grant program. The program is intended to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers for on-farm research, demonstration and education activities related to sustainable agriculture.
Individual grants are limited to $50,000 total funding request per application. A total of $1million is available to fund 20 projects.
A partnership grant and research and education pre-proposal application webinar will begin at 10 a.m. Central Time Sept. 6. The Zoom session is expected to be recorded and posted online.
The deadline for proposals is 4 p.m. Central Time Oct. 19. Visit northcentral.sare.org – search “partnership grant” –or email bethnelson@umn.edu or myersrob@missouri.edu for more information.
Climate-smart concepts sought
The National Association of Conservation Districts is calling for concept papers as it launches the first phase of a $90 million program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.
The association’s program is expected to advance grassroots efforts to ensure producers and local communities are prepared to meet growing demand for climate-smart commodity markets. With about half of the program budget dedicated to producer incentives and payments, the organization aims to implement climate-smart practices on more than 430,000 acres and reduce or sequester more than 1.5 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent.
The National Association of Conservation Districts is seeking ideas that scale implementation of climate-smart practices, advance greenhouse-gas measurement, monitoring, reporting and verification, or support producer participation in resulting markets. It will then support project development through a matchmaking process. That will align concepts and link potential partners with local conservation districts and other organizations. The formal request for proposals is anticipated in fall 2023.
Visit nacdnet.org – search “climate smart commodities” – for more information.