The weather continues to be baffling. Isolated and large storms have been popping up, bringing some relief to some areas while others continue to bake. There are many management considerations during dry periods, but keep an eye on some major ones.
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The weather continues to be baffling. Isolated and large storms have been popping up, bringing some relief to some areas while others continue to bake. There are many management considerations during dry periods, but keep an eye on some major ones.
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