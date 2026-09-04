Tiffany Page
USDA FSA
Meet Chris and Sarah Klawitter of Kountry Korner Floral in Polk County, Minnesota. The Klawitters began planting perennials in their yard to enjoy during the warmer months. What started as a passion project eventually became a business plan in January 2023, when the winter weather inspired Sarah’s idea to raise and sell annual cut flowers. They hit the ground running that year, planting 4,000 annual seedlings and 1,200 perennials. Since then, the operation has blossomed, increasing their production area to half an acre.
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