Tatum Dwyer, Eric Yu and Fei Yang
University of Minnesota
Every field season, researchers and Extension professionals at the University of Minnesota monitor moth flights of several economically important pests, including the western bean cutworm, true armyworm, corn earworm and European corn borer. Tracking moth flights informs growers and consultants which pests to keep an eye out for and to estimate when to apply control measures through degree-day modeling.
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