It has been a very busy couple of weeks here in southern Wisconsin. All the cropland needed to be worked and each field has its own needs. Disc-ing, digging and then culti-mulching for some; others just need the digger and the smoothing of the culti-mulcher.
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Ellie and Rich Kluetzman own and operate an 84-acre cash-cropping farm near Columbus. Both are semi-retired but are steadfast in continuing to farm. The acreage is small, the equipment old, but they love nurturing the deep fertile soil in step with nature – whatever the challenges. They cherish being witness to the Lord’s miracle of turning seed into a bountiful harvest.