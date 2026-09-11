Ashley Dean and Erin Hodgson
Iowa State University
Pollination is complete for most cornfields in Iowa, but it is still important to continue scouting for insect pests that may be robbing corn yields as the season progresses. Extension specialists do not recommend using foliar insecticides unless scouting determines a need to spray. Some pests are resistant to older active ingredients, such as pyrethroids, and careful identification will determine what product would be more effective. In addition, prophylactic use of insecticides will limit any benefits that natural enemies may provide.
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