U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service scientists are leading efforts to introduce a specialized parasitic wasp to combat the highly destructive invasive spotted lanternfly.
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U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service scientists are leading efforts to introduce a specialized parasitic wasp to combat the highly destructive invasive spotted lanternfly.
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