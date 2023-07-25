Twenty-five Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies recently received honors at the 2023 American Cheese Society Judging and Competition in Des Moines. The awards are a testament to Wisconsin's 180-year cheesemaking heritage and the innovation of the state’s cheesemakers, said Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin cheesemakers earned 28 percent of all medals at the competition. That's twice the awards won by the next closest competing state. In total Wisconsin cow-dairy-product artisans earned
• 27 first-place awards
• 28 second-place awards
• 31 third-place awards
• Swept eight classes – earning the first three spots
Pleasant Ridge Reserve of Uplands Cheese near Dodgeville, Wisconsin, earned Third Best of Show at the competition. The farmstead-crafted alpine-style cheese is made only from May through October when the cows are eating fresh pasture. That imparts a sweetness born from grass-fed milk combined with savory flavors developed by the cheese's natural, washed rind, according to the company.
The event's all-star roster included several Proudly Wisconsin Cheese and Dairy companie.
• Klondike Cheese Company of Monroe with 19 awards
• BelGioioso Cheese Inc. of Green Bay with nine awards
• Widmer's Cheese Cellars of Theresa with eight awards
• Marieke Gouda of Thorp with seven awards
• Nasonville Dairy of Marshfield with six awards
• Schuman Cheese of Turtle Lake with five awards
• Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery of Ellsworth with three awards
• Pine River Pre-Pack of Newton with three awards
• Uplands Cheese of Dodgeville with three awards
The American Cheese Society Judging and Competition featured 1,454 entries in 131 categories from 195 companies. Awards are given to cheese and cultured-dairy products that have achieved technical excellence and exhibit the best aesthetic qualities.
Wisconsin-cheese products to date have won more than 7,300 awards. That’s more than any other state or country. The state’s companies returned to Wisconsin with an additional 86 awards from the 2023 event.
Visit CheeseJudging.org for a complete listing of the competition’s winners. Visit WisconsinCheese.com and wisconsindairy.org for more information.