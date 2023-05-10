Wisconsin led the nation for cheese production in 2022. State cheesemakers produced 3.52 billion pounds of cheese this past year compared to 3.47 billion pounds in 2021, according to Cheese Market News, which cited data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
California ranked second with 2.46 billion pounds of cheese while Idaho ranked third with 989.5 million pounds produced.
“It would take a lot for either of those states or any others to catch up,” said Grace Atherton, communications director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. “California does make a lot of cheese, certainly ... but that’s a distant second. It’s pretty clear that we are (at) the top.”
New Mexico was fourth with 970.7 million pounds and New York fifth with 843.6 million pounds of cheese produced, according to the USDA.
Wisconsin, which has seen its cheese production increase by 77 percent in the past 30 years, accounted for 25 percent of the 14 billion pounds of cheese produced in the country and was the leading producer of Italian and American-type cheeses, with 28.5 percent and 18.8 percent produced in each respective category nationwide.
And with more than 1,200 licensed cheesemakers and 600 varieties of cheese, Wisconsin also produces 48 percent of all specialty cheeses in the country, and accounts for 100 percent of Limburger and Brick-cheese production. If Wisconsin were a country, it would rank fourth in overall cheese production behind the rest of the United States, Germany and France, according to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the state’s marketing arm for the cheese industry.
Wisconsin is home to about 6,000 dairy farms and 1.2 million cows that produce more than 31 billion pounds of milk per year, 90 percent of which is used to make cheese.
“Overall, we’re seeing consumers across the (United States) and around the world buy more cheese,” Atherton said. “And that’s good news for the industry. A rising tide lifts all boats.”
Nationwide numbers from the USDA tell the story.
- Italian cheese varieties in 2022 totaled 5.9 billion pounds, an increase of 2.3 percent from 2021 production and accounting for 42 percent of total cheese in 2022..
- Mozzarella, much of it used on pizza, accounted for 78.4 percent of the Italian cheese production at 4.63 billion pounds, an increase of 2.9 percent from 2021.
- Parmesan totaled 494.4 million pounds, an increase of 1.8 percent.
- Provolone production in 2022 was 382.6 million pounds, an increase of 1.1 percent.
- Ricotta production totaled 246.4 million pounds, a decline of 1.6 percent.
- American-type cheese production in 2022 totaled 5.64 billion pounds, an increase of 0.4 percent from 2021. Cheddar accounted for 3.96 billion pounds of that total but declined 0.2 percent from 2021.
- Production of cream cheese and Neufchatel totaled 1.13 billion pounds in 2022, an increase of 10.2 percent.
- Hispanic-cheese production increased 9.8 percent to 386.3 million pounds.
- Feta production decreased 16.5 percent to 141.3 million pounds.
- Swiss-cheese production increased 6.3 percent to 350.9 million pounds.
- Muenster increased 0.1 percent to 191.6 million pounds.
- Blue and Gorgonzola production increased 3.7 percent to 92 million pounds.
- Gouda production increased 9.3 percent to 61.5 million pounds in 2022.