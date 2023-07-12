Dairy-automation course launches
Fox Valley Technical College recently launched a degree program in dairy automation. The one-year technical diploma will include 30 credits in automation and agriculture courses. The program is currently accepting applications and is set to begin in August 2023.
Students will gain cross-functional, hands-on expertise in agriculture and automation through courses in agriculture, electronics, computers, programming, robots and sensors. The program also offers a newly designed Spanish language and culture for dairy course, which provides language skills and cultural understanding to communicate with Spanish speakers on the farm. Visit fvtc.edu – search for “dairy automation” – for more information.
NMPF names new leader
The National Milk Producers Federation’s board of directors recently named Gregg Doud to serve as the organization’s next president and CEO. He’ll succeed Jim Mulhern, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Doud has served in numerous leadership roles in trade association and government work in his more than 30-year career in agricultural policy and economics. He most recently worked at Aimpoint Research, a global intelligence firm specializing in agriculture and food.
He served from 2018 to 2021 as chief agricultural negotiator for the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative. Before that role, he served as president of the Commodity Markets Council; as a senior professional staff member on the Senate Agriculture Committee; and as chief economist for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Doud will begin official work at the National Milk Producers Federation in September as its chief operating officer before assuming the role of president and CEO upon Mulhern’s retirement.
Mulhern led the organization for a decade. He began his career in 1979, working for a Midwest dairy cooperative. After working on Capitol Hill in 1982, he began his first stint with the National Milk Producers Federation in 1985. He directed the organization’s government-affairs activities.
He returned to Capitol Hill in 1990, to serve as chief of staff to U.S. Senator Herb Kohl. Following that, he was a partner at Fleishman-Hillard, an international communications firm, and managing partner of Watson/Mulhern LLC, a life-sciences communications and public-affairs firm focused on food and agriculture policy challenges. Visit nmpf.org for more information.
Mexico's market forecasted
Mexico’s dairy and dairy products market is expected to increase for both imports and production in 2023, due to a favorable exchange rate and increased domestic demand for dairy products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. Milk production is forecast to increase due to favorable weather conditions and a growing herd.
As a result of greater domestic milk production, cheese, butter and milk-powder exports are forecast to increase. Skim-milk powder and dry whole-milk powder imports, particularly from the United States, remain strong and are forecast to increase in 2023.
Metabolic disorders studied
Joao Dorea, an assistant professor in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences in Madison, is working to develop and implement a computer-vision system to monitor and control metabolic disorders in dairy cows.
One of the challenges that dairy farmers face is monitoring cow health during the transition period before and after calving. One reason for the challenge is the lack of integrated cow-level information among different technologies that are used to monitor cows. Advanced technology such as artificial intelligence has been proposed to address the challenge, but its cost-effectiveness and feasibility for early detection of peripartum diseases hasn’t been evaluated.
Dorea and his team aim to develop a computer-vision system that combines body shape and feeding behavior data to improve cow health and welfare. They’ll evaluate the economic impact on farms and assess consumer willingness-to-pay for products with improved animal health and welfare.
The project will include outreach activities to educate students and stakeholders on the use of artificial intelligence and other technology in livestock. The researchers’ goal is to create a predictive model that accurately detects peripartum diseases in real-time and to evaluate its economic and societal impact. Dorea was awarded $1 million for the project through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Congress addresses labor issues
The U.S. House Committee on Agriculture recently formed a bipartisan agricultural-labor working group. It will focus on workforce issues faced by the nation's agricultural producers.
Leaders of the House Committee on Agriculture said in a joint statement that while labor isn’t directly in the committee’s jurisdiction, it has a responsibility to be a voice in Congress on issues and policies affecting farmers and ranchers. The working group will
• seek input from stakeholders, employers and workers, particularly emphasizing the H-2A visa program for nonimmigrant agricultural workers;
• produce an interim report detailing the program's shortcomings and the effects on food security; and
• file a final report with recommendations to address flaws within the program.
The final report is expected to provide potential solutions that can inform and be used in subsequent legislative efforts. Visit agriculture.house.gov for more information.
FFA Alumni holds tractor raffle
The Campbellsport, Wisconsin FFA Alumni is holding a raffle to raise funds for the Campbellsport High School agriculture program. Tickets may be purchased for a 1966 International 504 gas tractor with a 3-point, original top link and power steering or $4000. Second prize is $500. Third and fourth prizes are $250 each.
The drawing will be held Oct. 7 at the annual Campbellsport FFA Crop Show in the Campbellsport High School cafeteria. One doesn’t have to be present to win.
The tractor was donated by the Millin Family. Major sponsors for the tractor raffle are Cal’s Paint & Repair, Waupun, Wisconsin, and Dave Thompson-Renk Seed, Campbellsport.
Tickets are $5.00 each or 5 for $20. Contact Chris Hinn at 920-922-5978 to purchase tickets.
Raffle proceeds will be used to help with travel expenses, educational seminars and facility support for the Campbellsport FFA and agriculture program.
Model assesses lactating-cow stress
A model to assess lactating-cow heat stress recently was developed by researchers at the University of Minnesota. Several empirical equations have been developed to identify heat stress conditions, but the new model is the most comprehensive available, according to the University of Minnesota.
The model recently was detailed in two papers in the Journal of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The first paper describes the equations and cow characteristics used in the modified model. The second paper compares model results with data on cows experiencing heat stress and unpublished data from solar-panel shade work conducted at the University of Minnesota-West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris, Minnesota.
The research team modified a steady-state-heat-transfer model by incorporating work from other researchers, two new empirical relations for cow characteristics, and a new solution procedure.
The modified model describes heat exchange between a lactating cow and the environment through respiration, air flowing past the cow, sweating, and shortwave and longwave radiation. The model can be used to assess the effect of body mass, milk yield, solar load, air temperature, dew-point temperature, air velocity on heat-exchange rates, cow respiration rate and body temperature.
Engineers will be able to use the model to better assess alternative-cooling designs, said Kevin Janni, a professor in the University of Minnesota-Department of Bioproducts and Biosystems Engineering.
The researchers plan to use the modified model to assess alternative cow-cooling designs and the tradeoff associated with the costs for ventilating fans, cooling fans and evaporative-cooling systems versus reduced heat stress on lactating cows. Visit cfans.umn.edu for more information.
Johne’s disease treatments explored
Johne’s disease can be debilitating and fatal in cattle and other ruminants. There’s no cure for it, but scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service National Animal Disease Center in Ames, Iowa, are investigating both technological and natural elements to fight it.
The scientists are using both genomic and proteomic technologies to combat the disease. Genomic research examines the deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA. Proteomics is the study of the interactions, function, composition and structures of proteins and their cellular activities.
One promising treatment option is a vaccine comprised of four proteins from the bacterium that causes the disease, Mycobacterium avium subsp. Paratuberculosis. A 12-month follow-up study showed the vaccine reduced the bacterium burden in the body tissues and lessened shedding of the bacteria.
The reduction in shedding may be enough to break the disease’s transmission cycle, said John Bannantine, a microbiologist at the National Animal Disease Center.
Another therapeutic treatment is vitamin D. The vitamin was found lacking in cows with the disease when compared to healthy animals. It can vary the strength of both pro- and anti-inflammatory immune responses in dairy cattle infected with the bacterium, he said. It does so by decreasing bacterial viability when they’re inside macrophages. Macrophages are cells that surround and kill the bacteria.
The vitamin could have a therapeutic effect for Johne’s disease, but more work must be done, he said. Visit ars.usda.gov – search for “National Animal Disease Center” – for more information.