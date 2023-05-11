LA CROSSE, Wis. – Crop rotations are one of the best methods of weed control, says Margaret Smith, one of the presenters at the recent Marbleseed conference. She has the knowledge and experience as an agronomist for Albert Lea Seed and as a farmer with 600 organic acres near Hampton, Iowa.
Rotations are important to help control soil temperatures and erosion. They also keep weedy perennials from dominating in a field and minimize the need for mechanical intervention, she said. Adding the use of cover crops in the rotation can add nutrients and generate extra feed.
The use of crop rotations is more effective when a variation of planting dates are used with a diversity of rotations. Longer rotations work best. Many diseases and pests can be avoided or kept to a minimum with the use of crop rotation. Smith said soybean nematode, soybean sudden death syndrome and tar spot are all examples of problems that may be prevented with rotations.
Studies show that crop rotations reduce weed density – the number of weeds in a field – but they don’t reduce the biomass or size of the weeds once they are established. A well-planned rotation can work for each farmer’s unique circumstances – by considering fertility, soil type, climate, the size of the farm, the variety of animals and what crops are included in the rotation. For example, she said, consider spreading manure before heavy nitrogen-using crops like corn or sorghum, and after a short-season crop. Following corn after small grains increases the yields of the corn crop.
Fine-tuning a rotation takes into consideration plant-species interrelationships. Farmers should ask questions such as if the use of one crop will affect the yield of the next, or if two or more crops can be planted together in a symbiotic existence.
Smith gave a list of basic guidelines for choosing crop rotations.
People are also reading…
• Follow a deep-rooted crop with a shallow-rooted crop.
• Alternate between greater- and less-biomass crops.
• Alternate between fall- and spring-planted crops.
• Species that are slow-growing and thus susceptible to weeds do well with a follow of a weed-suppressing crop.
A good rotation will have various planting dates, variations in tillage methods, and variations in cool- and warm-season species, legumes and grasses, and annuals and perennials. Cover crops should be used as much as possible.
Smith uses a variation of the Ley farming method on her farm; land is allowed to lay fallow for part of the rotation and animals are an important component. Her rotation lasts six to seven years. She said improving crop rotations can improve a farm’s biology and economics.
Email margaret@alseed.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.