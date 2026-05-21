A recent one-day workshop facilitated by Professional Dairy Producers® showed that dairy producers are eager to be at the front of the learning curve when it comes to adopting new innovations such as artificial intelligence. The PDP Smart Dairy Workshop gave dairy producers and other industry professionals a hands-on opportunity to try the technology for themselves on their own devices, while learning practical strategies and tips for success from experts.
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Shelly O’Leary is the communications and outreach specialist with PDP. Email soleary@pdpw.org to reach her.