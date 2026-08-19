Every December, the movie It’s a Wonderful Life reminds us of something we too easily forget. The value of a community is not always measured by what makes the headlines.
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Shelly Mayer is the executive director of Professional Dairy Producers. It’s been called the nation's largest dairy-producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences to help dairy producers succeed. Professional Dairy Producers also reaches outside the scope of dairy to strengthen ties with neighborhoods and communities, to work with and learn from one another, with the aim of securing a better tomorrow for one and all. Visit pdpw.org for more information.