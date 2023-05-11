March exports of U.S. pork were the largest since May 2021, according to data released by U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
March pork exports totaled 260,195 metric tons, increasing 17 percent year-over-year and the ninth-largest volume on record. Export value was also ninth-largest at $724 million, an increase of 18 percent from a year ago. Those results capped a strong first quarter for U.S. pork as exports reached 716,691 metric tons, an increase of 14 percent from a year ago, valued at $1.96 billion.
“It’s great to see U.S. pork exports continue to expand in many of our Western Hemisphere markets, but there is also notable momentum in the Asia Pacific,” said Dan Halstrom, U.S. Meat Export Federation president and CEO. “With consumer activity in the region rebounding toward pre-COVID levels and U.S. pork very competitively priced compared to European product, 2023 holds excellent potential for broad-based growth.”
Pork exports strengthen
March was another terrific month for pork exports to Mexico, which remain at well more than 2022’s record pace. March exports totaled 95,030 metric tons, an increase of 15 percent from a year ago and the second-largest on record, while value climbed 31 percent to $195.7 million. First-quarter shipments to Mexico saw an increase of 11 percent to 270,056 metric tons, while value soared 34 percent to $541.7 million. Brazilian pork gained access to Mexico late this past year, and small volumes have arrived in the market. Brazil reported shipments to Mexico of 27 metric tons in February and 189 metric tons in March.
March pork exports to the Dominican Republic totaled 13,181 metric tons, an increase of 87 percent from a year ago and shattering the previous record set in February. Export value to the Dominican Republic also reached a record $33.6 million, an increase of 88 percent. With a rapid rebound in tourism, strong retail demand, a significant tariff advantage compared to other major suppliers and domestic production still limited due to African swine fever, first-quarter exports to the Dominican Republic climbed 72 percent from this past year’s record pace to 32,047 metric tons. Export value saw an increase of 87 percent to $85.1 million. Exports also trended more to the Bahamas, Leeward-Windward Islands, Netherlands Antilles and Cayman Islands. They rebounded to Trinidad and Tobago, increasing first-quarter shipments to the Caribbean by 63 percent to 36,598 metric tons, valued at $101.5 million.
With reduced import tariffs and domestic production still struggling to recover from African swine fever, demand for U.S. pork is strengthening in the Philippines. March exports were the largest since August at 5,077 metric tons, an increase of 65 percent from a year ago, valued at $9.6 million. First-quarter exports to the Philippines totaled 11,769 metric tons, an increase of 49 percent; export value climbed 43 percent to $28.9 million. For the ASEAN region, first-quarter exports increased 49 percent in volume and 40 percent in value. Exports to Malaysia are on a record pace at 556 metric tons – an increase of from just 73 metric tons a year ago – including record-large shipments of 467 metric tons in March as Malaysian production is also impacted by African swine fever and inflated input costs.
People are also reading…
U.S. pork-export first-quarter highlights
• March pork exports to South Korea increased 26 percent from a year ago to 19,054 metric tons, with value increasing 14 percent to $58.6 million. That pushed the first-quarter volume 3 percent more than this past year’s pace at 45,059 metric tons, though value still saw a decrease of 7 percent to $143.4 million.
• After decreasing in recent years, pork exports to Australia – a key market for boneless hams and loins for further processing – have started to rebound in 2023. First-quarter exports climbed 26 percent from a year ago in both volume and value.
• Pork exports to Japan also increased in March, increasing 4 percent to 33,297 metric tons, though value was slightly less at $133.1 million. For the first quarter, exports to Japan trailed this past year’s pace by 1 percent in volume and 8 percent in value.
• Exports to China-Hong Kong continue to be at well more than year-ago levels, with first-quarter shipments seeing an increase of 29 percent to 134,881, while export value increased 26 percent to $352.2 million, mainly driven by the strong growth in variety meats.
• Demand for U.S. pork is also rebounding in Taiwan, where first-quarter shipments almost tripled the small volume posted a year ago, climbing 191 percent to 1,492 metric tons. Export value soared 275 percent to $5.5 million.
• While China-Hong Kong remains the biggest destination for U.S. pork-variety meat, first-quarter exports also increased significantly to Mexico, the Philippines, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Vietnam. First-quarter shipments totaled 147,338 metric tons, an increase of 37 percent from a year ago, while value increased 23 percent to $345.6 million.
• March pork-export value equated to $63.15 per head slaughtered, an increase of 15 percent from a year ago, while the first-quarter average increased 11 percent to $60.29. March exports accounted for 29.1 percent of total pork production and 25 percent for muscle cuts only. The first-quarter ratios were 28.2 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively, an increase of from 25.4 percent and 22.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.
Visit www.usmef.org/news-statistics/statistics for more information.
Joe Schuele is the communications director for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, the trade association responsible for developing international markets for the U.S. red-meat industry. It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the beef, pork, lamb, corn and soybean checkoff programs; and its members representing nine industry sectors. Visit www.usmef.org for more information.