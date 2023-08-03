Agricultural-producer sentiment improved slightly in July as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer increased by 2 points compared to its June reading, to an index value of 123. This month’s 2 percent increase in the barometer was primarily the result of farmers’ improved perception of current conditions on their farms; the Index of Current Conditions increased 5 points to a reading of 121. The Index of Future Expectations changed little compared to June, increasing just 1 point to 124. This month’s Ag Economy Barometer survey was conducted July 10-14.
Farmer rating of financial conditions on farms was virtually unchanged in July, compared to June, as the Farm Financial Conditions Index increased just 1 point to 87 vs. a reading of 86 in June. Looking back to May, however, the percentage of producers rating a farm’s financial performance as better than the previous year improved from 14 percent to 17 percent. Those rating financial performance as worse than a year ago decreased – from 38 percent to 30 percent of respondents. When asked to look ahead one year, there was an increase of 1 percentage point in farmers expecting farm financial conditions to improve in July vs. June.
Correspondingly there was a 1-point decline in the percentage of farmers expecting conditions to worsen. And farmer longer-term perspective regarding the U.S. agricultural economy improved somewhat in July. The percentage of respondents expecting bad times in the upcoming five years decreased from 41 percent in June to 39 percent in July.
The improvement in farmer perspective regarding current conditions spilled over into a modest increase in July’s Farm Capital Investment Index – of 3 points to a reading of 45. Since bottoming out at a reading of 31 in November 2022, the index has climbed 14 points and now stands 9 points better than its July 2022 level. Comparing the July responses to this past fall’s worst point, the percentage of producers saying now is a good time for large investments has improved to 17 percent from just 10 percent. The percentage of farmers who believe it’s a bad time to invest declined to 72 percent vs. 79 percent who felt that way in November.
This month’s improvement in the investment index occurred despite an increase in the percentage of producers who expect interest rates to increase during the next year. Almost two-thirds of producers in July said they expect interest rates to increase, compared to 57 percent who felt that way in June. Among those producers who said now is a bad time to make large investments, the most important reason cited for this being a bad time was concern about increasing interest rates.
Farmer most important concern for farming operations in the upcoming year is still increased input costs, chosen by 37 percent of respondents in this month’s survey. The No. 2 concern for this month’s survey respondents was increasing interest rates, chosen by almost one out of four producers, followed by reduced output prices – chosen by 19 percent of farmers in the survey. Given the volatility in commodity prices – especially crop prices – this spring and early summer, it’s notable that more producers expressed concern about increasing interest rates than declining output prices.
People are also reading…
Farmers continue to be optimistic about farmland values, especially during the next five years. The Long-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index was unchanged in July at a reading of 151. The short-term index was virtually unchanged, declining just 1 point to 125. July’s long-term index was 1 point better than a year ago and unchanged compared to two years ago. The short-term index was 2 points less than one year earlier but had decreased 17 points compared to two years ago. Confidence among farmers regarding the future direction of farmland values continues even though almost two-thirds of survey respondents expect interest rates to increase during the next year.
Once again, corn and soybean producers were also queried about their farmland cash-rental-rate expectations for 2024. Similar to last month, almost one-quarter of respondents expect rental rates to increase compared to 2023, while about seven out of 10 producers look for no change in rental rates.
This month’s survey included several questions about crop-farmer perspectives regarding cover-crop usage. Forty-five percent of corn-soybean farmers in this month’s survey indicated they currently use cover crops. This compares to a range of 41 percent to 57 percent of respondents who reported having planted cover crops in 2021 and 2022 barometer surveys. Among cover-crop users, the two most commonly cited reasons for using cover crops were to improve soil health and erosion control; they were chosen by 65 percent of this month’s respondents. That was consistent with prior barometer surveys in 2021 and 2022 when the percentage of producers choosing soil health and erosion control as their motivation for using cover crops ranged from 58 percent to 70 percent of respondents. When asked to describe their experience using cover crops, four out of five farmers who reported using cover crops said it improved soil health and yields. And 15 percent of respondents said cover crops improved soil health, but did not improve yields. In prior barometer surveys, a range of 74 percent to 84 percent of respondents said cover crops improved soil health and yields while 9 percent to 18 percent of respondents said it improved soil health, but not yields.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment improved modestly in July as producers became more confident about the current situation on their farms. That was reflected in an improved outlook regarding making large investments in their farming operation. Producers also continue to be optimistic about future farmland values, especially when asked to look ahead five years. Top concerns for farmers in the upcoming year continue to be inflated input costs followed by increasing interest rates, and the risk of reduced prices for crops and livestock. Almost one-fourth of corn-soybean producers expect farmland cash-rental rates to increase in 2024 compared to 2023, while seven out of 10 producers look for no change in 2024’s rental rates.
Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.