U.S. corn growers are the most productive farmers in the world, but even extremely productive farms can lose ground globally when they are forced to compete from a more-costly position. A new analysis prepared for the National Corn Growers Association by Kynetec compares what farmers in the United States and Brazil pay for major seed and crop protection inputs. The findings show that U.S. growers often pay more than their Brazilian competitors. That’s a difference that matters for farm profitability, the global competitiveness of U.S. agriculture, rural economies and the long-term strength of U.S. agriculture.
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Krista Swanson is the chief economist for the National Corn Growers Association. Visit ncga.com for more information.
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