BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – Some folks travel a long way to find a place on earth that touches their soul – a place they love. Some never find it but those who do may transform that love into experiences that give joy to others. The transformation isn’t magic; it’s gained only through difficult but joyful work.
The hill just past the state fish hatchery along Wisconsin Highway 13 between Bayfield and Washburn, Wisconsin, is cut by a winding road with steep ditches and dark hardwood forests on either side. The climb is steep. Near the top an orchard appears on the right; turn onto Bayfield County Road J and there is a sign welcoming visitors to Blue Vista Farm. Pull into a long driveway and rows of berry bushes catch the eye first, followed by a beautiful old barn with a steady stream of people coming and going through the open ground-floor door. People aren’t hurried; there is an easy feeling in the air. On the horizon Lake Superior beckons on a clear day.
During a warm summer morning just as the blueberries were ready for picking, Samuel Hughes was talking to customers at the farm he and his wife, Elizabeth Hughes, own in the Bayfield Fruit Loop – a long-established district of orchards and berry farms. Busy as he was, he made time to visit.
“My wife, Elizabeth, and I have owned the place for three years,” he said. “We are predominantly a blueberry farm. We have raspberries as well as a secondary crop and apples as a tertiary crop. At our farm store we sell our produce, value-added goods we produce on the farm and goods from producers we know. We have preserves, candles, CBD (cannabidiol) products, maple syrup and honey.
“The farm is held in trust by the Landmark Conservancy. It will be a farm in the Bayfield Fruit Loop in perpetuity. In addition to growing berries and fruit we lease an acre of land to Missy Krift of Ashland (Wisconsin), who runs Bayfield Blooms. She carries on the flower component of the business that the previous owner’s parents were known for. Missy is a flower expert.
“My wife and I lived all over the country. I’m originally from central Alaska; she’s an orange farmer from central California. When we got together we moved to Montana, chasing mountains. My job was with the (Bureau of Land Management; I was a wildland firefighter. We went to Montana for mountains. In spring the mountains are snowbound, the roads impassable. When the roads become passable fire season starts in the high country.
“We went to Minnesota for a wedding and I realized how much I had taken for granted our public lands (in the Midwest). We liked the greenery and waterways available on our public lands. So I took a job with the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation in Hayward, Wisconsin. About a month after we got there we came up here (northern Bayfield County) for a weekend and my wife fell in love with the area. I’d been a kayak guide up here.
People are also reading…
“It had always been a dream of ours to have a little farm. No little farms were for sale, but Blue Vista Farm was for sale. COVID was just starting. My wife put in over 800 hours on paperwork for the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) loan to purchase the farm.”
Blue Vista is a 40-acre farm with about half under cultivation; the remainder is mostly forested.
In the berry fields visitors were enjoying a warm summer morning. Birds were singing in the sunlight.
Chris Kaderlik from Ironwood, Michigan, was picking blueberries into a cardboard flat.
“I pick here because I know the berries are fresh, and wholesome and natural,” she said. “And I know where they are coming from.”
She and a friend continued picking as they discussed the topics of the day.
Folks come to the farms near Chequamegon Bay, like those in the Bayfield Fruit Loop, to find what is often lacking in modern life. They’re yearning for fresh natural food, easy companionship, a connection to the natural world, and experiences provided by people who are working on labors of love in the special places they love.
Visit www.facebook.com/bluevistafarm for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.