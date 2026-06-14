After 42 years it was still a thrill to walk into that lovely church sanctuary in the new church we helped to build in Montello, Wisconsin. I recognized many people but there were some who needed to remind me of their names.
People are also reading…
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him, or write to W172 N7735, #932, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.