There is no more painful experience for a parent than the suicide of a child; none of us is prepared for that kind of tragedy. It’s unimaginable and absolutely earth-shattering when it occurs. Having been with families in those circumstances I’ve found the Holy Spirit most often works through other parents who have had the same experiences.
One of these wounded healers is Leslie Powell Sadasivan, a registered nurse from Strongsville, Ohio. She was tragically brought to activism following the 1997 suicide of her gay son, Robbie Kirkland, during his freshman year in high school. Leslie, a devoted wife and mother to her four children, has been moved to speak about the pain and harassment her son endured from his peers. She attends St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Strongsville.
“I have been blessed with mystical experiences since my 14-year-old gay son’s death,” she said. “Robbie committed suicide after years of homophobic teasing and harassment at school. He could not find peace with his sexuality because of the effects of this harassment. … He could not see a future.
“Robbie was a very spiritual child. He asked me a week before his suicide if I was sure there was a heaven. He also wrote on his high-school book covers, ‘God made me this way.’ After his death I found poetry that describes his pain.
“Before Robbie’s suicide I was stressed by trying to help him adjust to the pain and isolation of being gay. … I kept praying to God to help Robbie and to help our family help him. Two weeks before Robbie died my husband, Peter, had been working in his study. I had gone to bed early.
“Something wakened me from a sound sleep. I looked around the bedroom, thinking Peter had come to bed. But what I saw was an opaque, circular light hovering over Peter’s side of the bed. I went to tell Peter what I had seen right away, because I wanted to assure myself that I wasn’t dreaming. I thought it was a sign from God that everything would be okay for Robbie, who had been started on a new antidepressant the week before. Later I realized that it was a sign from God, telling me that God was with me during this most painful time of my life.
“After Robbie’s suicide I learned about the homophobic teasing and harassment he had endured. I kept praying to God to show me how to help keep others from suffering the way Robbie did. I felt inspired by God and Robbie to tell his story, so I contacted several local newspapers; eventually it was printed in four Cleveland (Ohio) newspapers and the Ladies Home Journal. Our largest paper, The Plain Dealer, placed his story on the Sunday paper’s front page.
“It helped to inspire many to activism toward making schools safe for youth perceived to be gay, who are teased and harassed by their peers. Our Gay Center created a ‘Safe Schools Are For Everyone’ program, for which I am a speaker. With the aid of much prayer, I have shared Robbie’s story through speeches to teachers, students and counselors. It is only through God’s grace that I am able to do this, because I am very uncomfortable as a public speaker.
“I have had other spiritual signs from Robbie that have helped me to deal with his death. A year after his burial I awoke at 2 a.m. to find the halogen lamp in our bedroom turned on. I woke my husband but he knew nothing about it. He had not turned it on, as we rarely use the lamp. I felt that it had been Robbie, and went into his bedroom to pray and talk to him. I felt his presence and wept joyfully. The lamp has never turned on that way again.
“I have had three dreams about Robbie. In the dreams he is always coming back for a visit, looking very peaceful and happy. They are so very real that when I wake it seems like he was really with me. It is a great comfort. And there have been other, smaller signs.
“Living without Robbie is the hardest thing I have ever had to do. Giving the speeches takes an incredible amount of courage. I know it is God who continues to help me. I never seek speaking engagements; they come to me. I think and pray about them, and I do say no to some. But most of them I agree to, especially those for teachers and schools. It is only with God’s grace that I have the courage to go on.”
Visit www.robbiekirkland.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.