Old World Wisconsin’s America 250 programs
May 30-31 – Experience Decoration Day, the precursor to Memorial Day, at United Brethren Church. Learn how the tradition of decorating the grave sites of Civil War soldiers was practiced in African-American communities like Pleasant Ridge in Wisconsin’s Grant County. Take part in a morning or afternoon ceremony. Listen to the Mukwonago Community Choir perform at 1 p.m. both days in the Clausing Barn.
June-July – Dig deep into Old World Wisconsin’s roots with Step into History: Behind-the-Scenes tour. Explore upper floors, locked rooms and hidden basements, learning new insights into the site’s history and inner workings. The first-time-ever tour uncovers fascinating facts and practices brought here from the early immigrant communities that made Wisconsin their home. The tours are held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 12 and 26, July 10 and 24, and Aug. 7 and 21. The cost is $125 per person, which includes lunch at Clausing Café.
July 3-5 – Join a grand Independence Day Weekend Celebration as Old World Wisconsin marks its 50th Birthday and America’s 250th birthday. A three-day star-spangled celebration will take place beginning with a July 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new Welcome Center. Former Old World Wisconsin employees who opened the living-history attraction in 1976, along with families whose buildings reside at Old World Wisconsin, will be attending the event.
Cap off the celebration with an Independence Day weekend extravaganza July 4-5 – two days filled with old-fashioned fun. Dress in red, white and blue, and join a lively daily parade with decorated wagons and historic flags. Enjoy a brass band on the green and listen to a daily reading of the Declaration of Independence. Watch a historic baseball game between competing teams, join a tug-of-war contest, take part in a pie-eating contest, churn butter and so much more. Don’t miss a special exhibition of the “Making of Old World Wisconsin,” opening July 3 at the Lueskow House.
July-August – A new Step into History: Family Experience will feature a two-hour guided tour with one of Old World Wisconsin’s expert interpreters. Families will visit a one-room schoolhouse, log cabin, general store and other historic locations. The rest of the day is free to explore as liked. The cost of the July 12 and Aug. 2 experience is $40 per person for adults and teens, $35 for seniors 65 and older, and $35 for children ages 5-12. Children younger than 5 are free.
July 18-19 – Ever wonder what it was like to be a soldier during the American Civil War? For Liberty & Union: A Civil War Living History Experience brings the 26th Wisconsin regiment – comprised of German immigrants – to life. Guests participate in marching drills, learn about period weaponry and explore soldier experiences firsthand. The program is presented in partnership with the Badger Light Infantry.
New food, drink experiences offered
With the completion of the new arrival experience, visitors can enjoy more dining options near the entrance of Old World Wisconsin. The newly renovated Clausing Café, housed in the historic octagonal-shaped Clausing Barn, serves favorite homemade seasonal specialties along with a classic fish fry and Biergarten Night, which will be available each Friday from May 1 through Sept. 25. The fish fry will be available for purchase from 4 to 8 p.m. in May and September, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during general admission in June, July and August. No ticket for entry is required to purchase the fish fry.
After enjoying the Brewhouse Experience, head to the convivial Wittnebel’s Tavern for a brandy old-fashioned or enjoy a brew at the outdoor roof-covered Biergarten. New in 2026 is the Thirsty Thursday Beer Tour, Old World Wisconsin’s version of a brewery tour. Hosted by historic brewer Rob Novak, it will be held from 10 a.m. to noon June 25, July 30 and Aug. 27.
Admission
Old World Wisconsin’s spring season occurs May 2 through June 7, with hours of admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. The summer season runs June 10 through Aug. 30, with admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday each week. Spring and summer admission rates are $24 for adults and teens, $20 for seniors 65 and older, $16 for children 5 to 12, and free for children younger than 5. Wisconsin Historical Society members receive free general admission to all sites, including Old World Wisconsin, and 10 percent off ticketed events and store merchandise. Parking is included in admission.
The address is W372 S9727 U.S. Highway 67, Eagle, Wisconsin. Visit oldworldwisconsin.org or call 262-594-6301 to purchase tickets and for more information.