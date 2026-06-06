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Colt is a Mini Nubian goat. The handsome fellow shares his space with five other goats and seven chickens. ‘I love to ride on a wagon pulled by my two-legger mom, Charlene,’ he says.
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Colt is a Mini Nubian goat. The handsome fellow shares his space with five other goats and seven chickens. ‘I love to ride on a wagon pulled by my two-legger mom, Charlene,’ he says.
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