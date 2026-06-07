Disagreements among Christians, even heated discussions about essential issues, are not always a bad thing. That was the point of a sermon I preached recently at Trinity United Methodist Church in Montello, Wisconsin.
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John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him, or write to W172 N7735, #932, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.