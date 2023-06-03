Hello friends,
I can honestly say I would rather fish out of a canoe than a boat. I enjoy the physical challenge, the skills required and the danger. And there are no worries of a stalled trailer or boat.
Green Bay is probably my favorite place to troll from a canoe. I’ve had incredible success as well as some trips where I didn’t even come close to catching a fish. I recently headed north of Oconto, Wisconsin, to fish walleye and sleep wherever my canoe took me.
I talked to about a dozen fishermen at the Oconto County Park and Campground as they trailered their boats. Their fishing reports didn’t hold much hope.
I began paddling north toward Peshtigo, Wisconsin. Later my Helix 7 fish finder showed me that I was in more than 7 feet of water. I began setting lines – a couple of planer boards with crawler harnesses behind them and a crankbait straight back on a spinning rod.
I was excited for a rod to start bending and the crazy experience of catching a big walleye while fighting it on my knees on the floor of my canoe. After four hours I didn’t have a hit nor did any fishermen with whom I spoke. So I headed to a hideout campsite near Peshtigo where I was immediately hit by a wave of hungry mosquitoes.
Pitching my tent as fast I could, I sprayed the entrance with bug repellant and quickly entered. My tent is about the size of a coffin. From inside I could watch and listen to thousands of mosquitoes.
I was awake at first light and knew I had to leave my sleeping bag and quickly break camp. It wasn’t a pleasant way to start the day, but bug repellant and lots of clothes worked. There was a northeast wind as I paddled. Every report said the wind would switch to the south in mid to late morning so I headed south toward Oconto about 10 miles away. I used the southern tailwind to push me to my truck.
Two hours into the journey the wind was still coming from the northeast and I hadn’t had a bite. I had been in the canoe for six hours by 12:30 p.m. I reached the Oconto landing with the wind still coming from the northeast. I paddled west along the shoreline but still about a mile distant because anything less than 7 feet of water will have weeds. That about guarantees no fish and a lot of work to reset lines.
At 1:42 p.m. my spinning rod started bending after more than 11 hours of fishing, counting the night before. I was in disbelief when I pulled a fish from the rod holder; it was a 23-inch walleye.
I thought I wasn’t a “zero,” I was a “hero.” I rerigged. I was about six miles from my truck and the northeast wind became stronger. But my trophy was double-hooked on my trusty stringer. I lifted it to look at it and saw the stringer was broken.
I seldom get angry but I was bummed. But then two rods started bending. I caught two perch, which were amazingly huge. The wind became very strong and I was blown into shallow water.
I tried to fish to the last minute but was constantly losing ground. In the last 500 yards to the landing, I saw true 3-foot waves. I had a difficult time getting out of my canoe after sitting in it for 12 hours. But I eventually did and my trusty truck pulled into my driveway just before midnight.
A coating of sunscreen, bug spray, worm goo and sweat covered my body. I didn’t even use a washcloth before heading to bed. Sheets can be washed.
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.