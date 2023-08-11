Hello friends,
I had two interesting experiences recently; one was bad while the other was good.
First the bad – I had an infection in my left thumb that spread to my hand and arm. By the time it was diagnosed I could feel it in my chest and I had a brain fog. That worked out with good doctoring and medications but was a close call.
But I ended the week on a positive note with my old buddy Scott Polencheck of Glidden, Wisconsin, and his son Preston Polencheck, 19, for a Canadian fishing trip near Valora, Ontario. The Polenchecks have a cabin and I love hanging out there.
Friday, July 28
High 75, low 48
It was a fast trip with a total of 24 hours of travel time round-trip and 72 hours at the cabin or fishing. The 72 hours was spent fishing, going to the fishing, doing some maintenance or sleeping.
I met Scott when he gave me a call back about 2002; he asked me to come hunt bear with him at his family’s resort, which was called Wintering Resort on Wintering Lake. His father-in-law, Dick Butler, ran the resort. I went there with friends and family about six times; I took a bear with a bow during my first hunt.
These days Roger and Karin Simon of Ignace, Ontario, own and have completely rebuilt Wintering Getaway. I learned those two are true bush people and are a ton of fun.
Scott, Preston and I took a lengthy ATV trip on a narrow trail with all the gear required for a day of fishing on a lake that is seldom fished – after arriving at 5 a.m. In my world and in my phone, Scott is Superman. That day Superman and his crew had a blast as we caught about a gazillion walleye with next to no effort required.
We were in a go-for-it mode and had a top-notch shore lunch. That was followed by another bush ride and then lots of laughs back at the cabin.
Saturday, July 29
High 74, low 46
There were grouse everywhere there and I mean like chickens in a barnyard. As fall is approaching all the locals are talking about making meat in the form of grouse and moose. The population for this maybe-50-square-mile area is 2.6 trillion grouse or “chickens” as the locals call them, 925 moose and 46 humans. Then there is lake after lake of walleye and northern pike; I’m thinking I need to spend more time there. That day it was back to the secret lake for 1.2 million laughs and a fish fry at camp.
I have known Preston Polencheck for most of his life; he’s about as full of life as a kid can be. His main goals are hunting, fishing, possibly “barley pop” when he turns 21 and chasing girls. He attended North Central Technical College and became educated in gas-utility installation in underground lines. He also earned his commercial driver’s license; he’s working in the Eau Claire area for Intercon Construction. After I teach him how to hunt and fish and some other things, he should do okay.
On the last day of our trip we took another major journey about 12 miles total with Roger Simon; we were pulling a boat and lots of gear with an ATV and UTV. Rumor has it I kind of sucked at fishing, but the rumor tellers want me to tell you I caught the biggest fish of the weekend with my old trusty Rippin Rap!
Live till your heart quits beating!
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.