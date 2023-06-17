Hello friends,
I met Paul Bucher, who is the owner and publisher of the Cumberland Advocate, about 25 years ago when I stopped at his office during a marketing run. We literally have been buddies since day one. We shared a heck of a bunch of outdoor experiences and became family friends on both sides.
This past weekend I went to Barron County, Wisconsin, to camp on a lake on some county land and do some serious bluegill fishing. We all know about the heat that’s been kicking every man, animal and corn crop in the tail end. I arrived with an hour of daylight left. It had just rained, which is rare these days. Paul Bucher and I had three trips of about 200 yards each to take my camping gear to a hike-in-only site. The mosquitoes were brutal, and that’s an understatement. A good cameraman could have had some excellent footage of two guys losing lots of blood until we had a good smoke fire burning.
The day consisted of hardcore fishing on a lake in intense heat. Nothing came easy. But two buddies who have both had some huge challenges during the past 350 days did not care. Paul likes to work the shoreline. He put his trolling motor on spot lock, and we used bobbers and ice-fishing jigs tipped with either a worm, wax worm or leech. What didn’t happen in numbers, because for the most part we were working deadfalls in the water, we made up in size. Each deadfall would yield us one to three sumo bluegills. I am serious when I say 8.5 inches was the smallest we kept, with most being more than 9 inches.
A year ago this weekend I attended a surprise 55th birthday party for Paul that his wife, Sarah, had at their rural-Cumberland home in Wisconsin, and it truly was a dandy. But five nights after that I lost the queen of my life, Michelle Chiaro, in a surprise attack from sepsis. That literally destroyed the best part of my day-to-day life. At about the same time Paul, who could be a model in a magazine, started having problems with his heart; it required major surgery to fix. And I believe it was this past fall that Paul's dad, Craig Bucher, who was very well-known in the area, passed away. My point is that we have both been put through the ringer, but the two of us did something together.
The heat was intense; we stayed in Paul's 17.5 Alumacraft Competitor all day. Two old buddies kept 33 beautiful bluegills and ended the day with a bluegill just less than 11 inches and on one at 10.5 inches, which we happily released. After cleaning our catch we sat by my campfire until late in the evening. I cooked pork steaks over the campfire, and we had a good handle on the mosquitoes.
The following day I broke camp early in the morning, was consumed by many bloodsuckers on the treks out, and then drove the “Chevy Hotel” over to Polk County, Wisconsin, by myself. As seems to be the norm during open-water season I had my canoe on the racks. I fished in a casual way, watched good people enjoying summer at their cabins, and put a serious hurting on the big gills.
Just before dark the old truck made it home, and home is a good place to be.
Live like there is no tomorrow!
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.