I recently got a letter from a reader, Jeremiah, who was wondering how he could become involved in the veterinary field, whether that be as an assistant, as a nurse, or as a veterinarian.

His love for animals has driven him to want to help them, which is exactly how my involvement in veterinary medicine started as well.

Jeremiah, here’s what you need to know!

Veterinary assistant

Veterinary assistants play a very important role in veterinary medicine. These are the veterinary team members who do not have an associate degree from an accredited veterinary technician college. Their training is typically on the job, although many veterinary assistants come from an animal background and are very knowledgeable already.

In small animal practice, veterinary assistants assist the veterinary nurses in surgery, in clean up, help with paperwork, sometimes jump in to help answer phones, and overall make everyone’s lives easier having their good help.

Veterinary nurses

For the most part, we have switched our wordage from veterinary technician to veterinary nurse because these people are highly skilled and very well educated.

Veterinary nurses get an associate’s degree from a veterinary technician college and then go on to become certified by taking the Veterinary Technician National Exam.

As a team member, a veterinary nurse has many responsibilities. These could include checking patients into surgery, getting sedation protocols ready for the doctor approval, IV catheter administration, anesthesia monitoring, surgery assisting and so much more. Veterinary nurses are essential to the flow and health of a veterinary clinic.

Veterinarian

The road to become a veterinarian is longer than the road to become an assistant or a nurse. First, there are undergraduate classes that you need before you can apply to veterinary school. These classes take a minimum of three years to complete.

Most people will get a bachelor’s degree and some even a master’s degree before applying to vet school, although these are not required.

Once you have all the required classes taken, you can start your application to veterinary school. Each school has a fee for the application, so it does get very lengthy and expensive.

Once you get accepted into a veterinary school, you then have four years of learning before you can take your national and state board exams. In those four years, the first two are typically didactical, meaning they are learning mostly from books and lectures.

The next two years are more lectures but also more hands on. The last year is typically the year you are in the clinic at the school and also get to do externships.

Once you have graduated from veterinary school and passed your exams you can decide if you want to further continue your education or go into the workforce. Continuing your education includes applications for an internship. An internship is a year-long advanced education in a chosen field such as equine sports medicine or small animal surgery.

After the internship, you can then choose to go into the work field or you can apply for a residency. A residency is typically at a university where you specialize in that chosen field. Residencies typically last around three years and then you take your board certification.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many ways to become involved in veterinary medicine. Assistants, nurses and veterinarians work hard together to give patients the best care possible. Jeremiah, I hope you can pursue your dreams in veterinary medicine!