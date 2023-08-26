Over many years of just plain living life, it is amazing how many times a particular incident or thought will occur just in time to coincide with another of a similar nature. Allow me to explain. Then after digesting the material, if it seems a bit of a coincidental stretch, go back to work.

As you know, the McManus clan joined us again this year at Thunderstik Lodge for a, shall we say, social hour and supper. We do a lot of catching up and reminiscing about where we came from and the folks who helped us to grow. At least that is the initial plan.

One of my first cousins, Charlie McManus, was, in the opinion of the Old Stockyards Guy, amongst the best livestock truckers I knew when I was in the business – and folks, I knew many. He and Kay always try to join us on the Irish evening at Thunderstik, and each year, I am reminded of his dad, Uncle Lyle, one of my mother’s brothers, who ranched and farmed a bit southeast of Lyman, South Dakota. Lyle was a fun guy, who was the best horse person in our family and had a heart as big as Medicine Butte. He also gave me my first lesson in how guys handle a loss in their life.

I knew only one of my grandparents, Grandma McManus, who lived in a little house just off the main drag in Reliance. I, like other siblings and cousins, spent many, many hours with that little Irish lady. We knew her well, and she was special.

We lost Grandma when I was 12, and for reasons I still do not recall, I was chosen to be one of the altar boys at her funeral mass at St. Mary’s Church. Grandma McManus was my first experience with a death that truly hit home, and I will never forget how I felt inside. It hurt and for the entire mass, in front of a St. Mary’s full of people, and the burial at the little cemetery north of town. It was all I could do to keep from breaking down, but somehow, I did.

That is until I walked into another full house at St. Mary’s Hall on the main street of Reliance for the lunch. I knew I was in trouble, so I just kept walking across the room, through the kitchen and out the back door – which I barely cleared before I completely lost it. I remember thinking how lucky I was that no one realized why I was heading out back. Wrong.

As I leaned against the west side of the hall, totally consumed with grief, I felt a big hand on my shoulder. It was Uncle Lyle, who must have seen me heading for the door and knew what was happening. He let me do my thing for a bit and then he said, “You know, Jimmy, it’s OK for a guy to cry once in a while, especially at a time like this. I been crying for three days, and I’m a heck of lot older than you. Let’s go inside and get something to eat.”

Just like that, I felt better. All it took was a guy I admired to take the time to check on one of his family. Those words coming from a big old cowboy uncle like Lyle have always been there when needed. They came into play again during a recent late evening phone call from a former customer and friend. I was a bit surprised because I had not talked to him for many years.

Much like that 12-year-old boy, behind St. Mary’s Hall, my friend was only about a minute into explaining that he, “just needed to talk to someone,” when the pent-up emotion caught up with him and he lost it. All I could think of was Uncle Lyle’s comment, and I said something to the affect, “Go ahead. There is no shame in a fellow shedding a few tears.” It seemed to help.

In addition to a difficult family situation, his farm and feedlot is in a spot where everything that could go wrong with weather hit him. First it was a bad year of drought, then heavy rains and hail, followed by more drought. Keep in mind, this fellow is a pretty darn good farmer who simply could not catch a break. The only suggestion I could make, with any confidence, was professional help. At least right now, it seems to be making a difference.

Writing about this episode also opens the door to something about which I have written before, and that is that behavioral health problems can hit anyone at any time. Never forget, there is always help and hope. Always.

Less than a week after this issue of the Neighbor hits your mailbox, Value Added Day will kick off the 135th South Dakota State Fair. We have written before about the many entertainment venues and displays and livestock shows, with so much of the activities centered on youth. This year will also feature the new Dakota Events Complex, DEX. I’m told by those who have already done a walk through, it is a very special addition to the grounds of the Grandaddy of Them All! What is that old saying? Take a day and get away! Be safe in your labors, and thanks for keeping us fed.

