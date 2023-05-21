My favorite season has finally arrived! After a few last fits from winter and a weird week with temperatures near 90 degrees (no thank you), the grass is green, the trees are leafing out and it’s nearly time for my first rhubarb crisp.

We’ve got recipes for rhubarb confections, by the way. If you haven’t seen our new Recipe Box column, check out page 18. Minnesota readers will find Gail Mantz’s column familiar. It was a Minnesota Farm Guide favorite that we’re carrying on after hearing cries from our readers for more recipes.

The column dates to the 1980s, started by the mother of the publisher of our North Dakota paper, Farm & Ranch Guide. Gail is a farm gal who grew up on a central North Dakota cattle ranch along the Missouri River, feeding butcher chickens, chasing cattle, doing fieldwork and irrigating with siphon tubes. She took over the column when she joined the paper as a proofreader and typesetter in 1989 – still in the wax and paste-up days, as she put it.

She gets recipes from all over – Washington, Oregon, Arkansas and even a few Canadian provinces. Gail doesn’t try every recipe herself, she said, but she’s made many of them. Her favorites go into her own recipe book. We love them, too! The best part: unlike an online recipe, you won’t have to scroll through five pages of commentary before you get to the ingredient list.

Back to the topic of gardens. Mine is a mess right now. Last fall I planted a cover crop mix heavy on the cereal rye. It’s an attempt to improve my soil, and I must say it was awfully nice to see a patch of green rye as soon as the snow melted and before the lawn came back to life.

My problem now is getting rid of it. I’m avoiding a chemical burndown. I’ve heard the crimping method doesn’t work the best, so I’m trying to starve it of sunlight. The garden is a patchwork of cardboard, with Amazon boxes and diaper boxes strewn about and tufts of rye poking from the edges. It doesn’t look pretty. I wish the privacy fence were a little taller and the neighbors’ windows didn’t provide such a clear view of our back yard.

If this method doesn’t tame the rye by the weekend, I guess I’ll be out there pulling it by hand. Unless someone nearby has some goats I could borrow. Blake? Those goats on the cover are pretty cute.

In other springtime activities, I made two unsuccessful pasque flower scouting trips before my dad escorted me to a ditch north of Clear Lake where he had spotted a patch. (His farmer directions didn’t get me there on my own. “Just a mile west of the Knutson place, across from the approach to the tilled field.”)

Remembering a Coteau hills hike from my youth, I had told Dad before the snow left this spring that I’d really like to find pasque flowers with him this year. Driving a few miles from town to a ditch was not quite my idea of reliving this memory, but it was too windy and rainy for a hike anyway. Given how short the season is for our wispy state flower, I took what I could get. It still made for a nice photo.

In another sign of spring, this issue brings you the first reports from the fields and pastures of our 2023 Crop Watchers. I’m excited to follow along with these diverse operations through the season.

You’ll find reports from all six Crop Watchers in this issue, but we’re still formally introducing you. Last issue, you met our Minnesota Crop Watcher, Scott Wittnebel, and our Youth Crop Watcher, Avery Zeisler from Bonesteel, South Dakota. You can tell by those goats on the cover that the crops and livestock at Crop Watcher Blake Burggraff’s Grand Meadow Farm is “unconventional.” It will be especially interesting to learn how he grows and markets his hemp crop.

Another introduction we make this issue is to Mike Brosnan of Woonsocket, whose chief business is hay. His daughter, Jackie, will help with reports and many other tasks around the farm.

There are still more Crop Watchers to meet! In two weeks, say hello to Heather Senn, a West River rancher who happens to be the aunt of Assistant Editor Melisa Goss. Heather takes some great photos. The ones we can’t fit in the paper we’ll post with her report online, so visit our website for even more photos of adorable ranch kids and sweeping grassland vistas.

And last but certainly not least, we’ll introduce you to Grant Rix of Groton. His family operation is growing, and he stays plenty busy. We’re so thankful to Grant and all the other Crop Watchers for taking time out of their busy lives to tell us a bit about what they do. If you see them out and about in your neighborhood, please tell them so. We wish the best to all of them this season!