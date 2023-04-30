Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

An evening road trip, I sat in the back beside my 5 year old. We were on our way to a weekend stay at Grandpa and Grandma’s, and we were approaching her bed time. I read to her from my book, helping put her to sleep while I finally made some progress on the slim collection of essays I’ve been trying to finish before month’s end.

The kids and busy household don’t leave much time for books, so I jumped at the chance to read aloud to my girl as we passed the time in the back seat.

I’m reading “The Accidental Rancher,” by Perkins County musician, writer and podcaster Eliza Blue. Her tales of caring for bottle lambs and a toddler’s mud puddle discovery make suitable bedtime reading for a South Dakota city girl.

If your local paper carries Blue’s “Little Pasture on the Prairie” column, you’re well acquainted with her story. Growing up in the Twin Cities suburbs, she pursued music in New York City and Minneapolis before heading west and falling in love with a man who ranches in one of the most remote counties in the country, as she likes to say.

Her book, published by South Dakota Magazine in January, was chosen for One Book Siouxland. A program put on by the Sioux Falls area library system encourages readers to pick up the same book and participate in discussions and community events.

I’m enjoying Blue’s observations and descriptions of her natural surroundings: the weather, the trees, the blowing prairie grass. It makes me want to be outdoors. I can relate to stories about young kids and the antics of her chicken flock.

She tells about her day doing chores and tending to her many animals, from goats and sheep to milk cows and ponies. I’m left in wonder, as I am when I hear from most any farmer or rancher about their daily tasks. When do they ever sleep? There are so many things that need tending to. I’d never have time for a book if that were my life. I guess I should be thankful for what little down time I enjoy.

I was trying to complete this read so I could fully appreciate all of the One Book festivities - just in case there was a pop quiz at the end. Events kicked off April 1 with a miniature farmers market and petting zoo at the downtown library, where the preschooler finally worked through enough of her animal fears to pet a pig.

She joined me at the next event, but wasn’t as interested in hearing about the history of our prairie home. Dressed in period clothes of the homesteading era, staff from the Siouxland Heritage Museum explained a homesteader’s life. The preschooler colored beside me as I listened. A few particularly interesting facts struck me.

I didn’t know a third of Norway’s population moved to America during that time period. Norway was the dominant country of origin for settlers in the Sioux Falls area. I’d heard of crop damage from insects, but I didn’t know that an estimated 3 trillion grasshoppers descended in 1874. People stopped moving west for a time, the presenters said.

I spend a lot of time thinking of that era as I write stories for our winter Prayers on the Prairie series on rural churches. People were moving to a new land and trying to sustain themselves. They had crude homes in wicked winters. They toiled through hot summers to put up a crop. Many started families and scraped together what they could to provide for them. To say they were busy was an understatement. Yet they made it a priority to start congregations, build churches and carry the traditions of their home land. That’s some faith!

As the first buds appear on the trees that line the city streets this spring, I can be thankful for my comfortable life, for the longer days and brighter nights, and for the chance to snuggle my 5 year old and share stories that remind us to slow down and appreciate our prairie home.