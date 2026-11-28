Right after Thanksgiving, it appears many Americans turn their attention to either shopping or baking.
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Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.
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Right after Thanksgiving, it appears many Americans turn their attention to either shopping or baking.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.
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