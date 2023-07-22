Laura Tonkyn Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Follow Laura Tonkyn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s come to my notice over the past several years that there’s a new word in vogue. That word is “perfect,” said with a perky lilt or followed by an exclamation point in an email or text message. Other words have had their day: Awesome! Cool! Amazing!

But Perfect! seems to be today’s standard, and being told your response to something or other is “perfect!” does provide a bit of “affirmation” and apparently helps facilitate our daily interactions with one another in this hectic world.

But back at the homestead, “perfect” has a way of coming into conflict with “good enough.”

My husband and I have many projects that we work on together, and most of the time it’s a pleasant and cooperative affair. But the rest of the time?

I’ve learned that my husband and I have different interpretations of what it means to finish the job. Over the years, my happy and relieved exclamation of “good enough” has often enough been met with disdain, if not disbelief.

So far, all my efforts to persuade him that “good enough” is the best standard have not met with success. “Nothing’s perfect” is my battle cry, but my husband just wants to complete the job.

It is interesting to note that there is a mathematical explanation for this phenomenon called the Pareto Principle or the 80-20 rule. This rule, of which I am a firm believer, states that it commonly takes 20% of the time to complete 80% of a task while to complete the last 20% of a task takes 80% of the effort.

One criticism of the Pareto Principle is that if not used correctly, it can lead to an excessive focus on short-term gains over long-term planning and stability. I can’t argue with that, because some of my “good enough” contraptions and make-do operations end up needing a do-over rather quickly.

Another way of putting it, possibly preferred by my husband, is that I’m a little bit lazy by nature. My breezy (and unfortunately willful) response: Guilty as charged!

Over the years, I’ve figured out that being a little lazy is a very comfortable way of living. Now that I’m older, it’s especially true – and if anything, I wish I had learned to appreciate this satisfying lifestyle long ago.

Being a little bit lazy means having the time to appreciate what you do accomplish. After spending some hours weeding and mulching around my vegetables, I love sitting down on my bench under the pine tree and gazing at my little garden kingdom with its birds, breezes and even the bugs. I can see I missed a few spots, but overall, it’s a big improvement. It’s good enough!

I cleaned the kitchen stove, washed the floor and did the dishes. The refrigerator still needs an overhaul, but look at what I did do! On a scale of one to 10, it’s maybe a six, but I’m quite pleased with myself.

Good enough implies being happy with yourself, despite knowing you are a faulty creature. Yes, I may be a little lazy, often opinionated and foolish in myriad ways, but I’m happy I’m me – despite all my idiosyncrasies and oddities.

I’m also happy that my husband is who he is. Even though I complain, it’s good that he gives me a little push when I need it. Often enough, he turns out to be right. My life is certainly easier and more agreeable because he works to make it so.

I guess it takes a lifetime to learn where to draw the line between perfect and “good enough,” and each person will come to their own conclusion. In my case, as my energy level declines with age, my ability to accept and live with imperfection has certainly increased.

I don’t really know why the word “Perfect!” has gained popularity in recent years. Maybe it says something about how avidly we all seek and hope for perfection, despite its inability to persist for even a second. And it’s true that “good enough” can be something of a copout or capitulation to life’s difficult moments.

I guess it all balances out, and these days I’m perfectly fine with being “good enough.”