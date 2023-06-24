Laura Tonkyn Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Follow Laura Tonkyn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I had just finished up my last column, lauding the success of my spring garden, when it began raining. I must have been in a sunny mood after getting my column out the door, because instead of immediately checking out the radar, I decided that a nice, and needed, little rainstorm was coming through. Perfect!

Five minutes later, the rain was getting heavy; another five minutes, and it was coming down in thick, blinding sheets. A blizzard of hail followed and turned the landscape white. Then it was over, as was my sunny mood.

I sloshed down to my uncovered garden. My outdoor tomatoes looked like tiny trees after a tornado; the peppers were decapitated; my onions were flopped out on the ground. The rhubarb looked like a dirty pile of laundry. The potatoes and corn seemed to be fine – mostly because they were still in the ground. There was one surprising exception to my little patch of disaster – the cole crops under my insect netting were soggy but undamaged.

I spent the next day in a very sad frame of mind, but it didn’t take too long for me to reach the “it could have been worse” stage. Our cars were at home and under cover; the road damage was only moderate; the trees and shrubs were only slightly shredded and the house was fine. And at least the torrents of hail hadn’t grown bigger than dime size. I considered the real catastrophes people face when skies turn black and counted my blessings.

According to government and insurance company websites, hail damage costs up to $22 billion a year in the United States, and lately there have been approximately 5,000 annual hail events. Over the past 10 years, tornadoes have cost about $2.5 billion a year in damages. Hurricanes are the most individually destructive, averaging about $20.5 billion per event. About one half of the $2 trillion in weather-related damages over the past 40 years has been caused by hurricanes. Consequently, Florida, Louisiana and Texas are at the top of the list for storm-related damages from all causes.

Returning to hail, South Dakota usually takes fifth place in terms of storms, but doesn’t make the top 10 in terms of damage. We are a sparsely populated state, so the costs are less than the population centers incur. However, we do hold one record: The largest hail stone ever fell in Vivian in 2010, weighing one pound, 15 ounces.

Back in my garden, two weeks later nature’s resilience, with a little help from yours truly, is proving itself.

The potatoes came out of the ground in timely fashion, but only a few corn sprouts managed to poke out of the rain-compacted soil. Finally, I got down on my hands and knees and manually broke up all the soil around the potatoes and corn. Even so, I ended up reseeding a few patches of corn.

The onions, as well as the beets and turnips, took a week to pick themselves up and dust themselves off. I clipped all the broken greens, and now all the root crops look pretty much recovered. I hauled most of the rhubarb off to the side hill dump, and it seems to be attempting a comeback. Maybe it is early enough in the year that it will regain its former glory.

After watching the tomatoes and peppers struggle, I decided to buy plants in town to replace them. In the interest of science, I left one sorry tomato specimen to continue the battle. We’ll see if it overcomes the odds and produces a harvest.

After watching some YouTube videos about hail protection, I went for the cheapest and easiest fix by purchasing a good many yards of insect netting. The online experts said it is a reasonable solution for small to medium size hail. I covered most of my vegetables and pre-positioned my heavier shadeclothes and tarps for any upcoming weather games.

It would be nice to spend a wad of money on a fancy hail protection system like a few local gardeners have. But for now, nature is restoring itself and my cloudy mood is clearing off.