Those looking to take a break from wandering the streets of Farmfest can walk next door and step back in time.

Each year during the farm show, the Gilfillan Estate, once home to businessman and philanthropist Charles Oswin Gilfillan, hosts tours of the farm house, live music on the lawn, blacksmith demonstrations and more.

Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. all three days of Farmfest, Aug. 1-3.

“This is a busy and exciting time,” said Al Kokesch, president of Friends of Gilfillan.

It takes 60 volunteers like him to host the event, giving tours, serving ice cream, providing old iron demonstrations and parking cars. Last year, the estate tours drew just under 300 people, the second highest number in history, Kokesch said.

He appreciates that Farmfest is always working to draw in new people, and many of them are surprised to find the historic farm on site.

During the farm show, all the Gilfillan buildings and antique-filled sheds will be open. Rows of antique tractors will be on display, and engines will be going, Kokesch said. Homemade ice cream and root beer floats are a popular attraction, as are the wagon rides for kids, pulled by a miniature tractor.

There are restrooms on site, and everything is handicap accessible, Kokesch said. If coming for the music, he encourages visitors to bring a lawn chair.

And if you don’t make it over during Farmfest, Gilfillan Estate offers tours are available by appointment. A 24-unit campground is on site. For tours or reservations, call 507-430-2686.