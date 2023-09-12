Imagine checking the mail and finding a bill between $2,000 and $4,000 to cover your health insurance that month. Unfortunately, this is happening on farms and ranches across the country. Despite federal programs, farmers are having a hard time finding reliable health care at a reasonable price.

There are many reasons for the challenge, but the good news is some organizations are looking to make health care more affordable for farmers, ranchers and businesses in rural communities. Several states are also stepping in to help fill the gap, including Minnesota.

Minnesota program coming in 2027

The Minnesota Legislature passed a bill this year that will eventually open the state’s healthcare program, called MinnesotaCare, to more residents. The legislation adds a public option for residents with incomes above 200% of the federal poverty level.

Once the program goes into effect, Minnesota residents in any income bracket can choose to buy into MinnesotaCare. They’ll pay sliding-scale premiums based on their income. Once the income-based premiums are paid, there won’t be any deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, as there are in the typical insurance programs on the private market.

Minnesota needs to apply for a federal waiver with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to implement a public option. Even if the application is successful, the new addition to MinnesotaCare won’t go into effect until 2027.

In the meantime, many farmers, ranchers and rural agribusinesses still have significant challenges finding affordable healthcare coverage for their families and employees.

“I think the struggle is there, especially in rural Minnesota,” said Amanda Beavens, executive director of the 40 Square Cooperative in Mankato, Minnesota. “I think it’s hard anytime you’re trying to insure just one or two people for a business.”

Coverage for self-employed remains ‘critical need’

South Dakota Farm Bureau President Krystil Smit says finding affordable healthcare is challenging in her state, the Upper Midwest, and around the country.

“It’s a big challenge for the self-employed, and we’re not just talking about farmers and ranchers,” she said. “Small business owners and other self-employed individuals may be trying to find access to affordable healthcare options. We know it remains a critical need.”

South Dakota passed legislation in 2021 that made it possible for Farm Bureau to offer its plans in state.

Jodi Baetsle, health program manager for Farmers’ Business Network, said many farmers choose the risky option of going without healthcare.

“They simply can’t afford it,” she said, “so they may choose to set money aside and hope for the best. But we’re finding it’s not uncommon for farmers and their families to pay at least $2,000 monthly for health insurance.”

Smit said it got harder for farmers and ranchers to get healthcare when Congress passed the Affordable Care Act during the Obama administration. The act narrowed the scope of many options for farmers and ranchers.

The act made incentives and other subsidies available to help people pay their health insurance, she said, but they were based on the income, and some people made too much to qualify.

South Dakota Farm Bureau has several health plan options, including individual and family plans, as well as a dental and vision bundle which can be purchased separately from the health care plans. They also offer Medicare supplement plans.

Farm Bureau will work with farmers to tailor plans meeting their individual and family needs, Smit said, but the plans are also unique in that they aren’t individually rated.

“That means families will pay one rate whether they have one or multiple children,” she said.

SDFB plans do consider pre-existing conditions, which Smit says is one way they’re able to offer lower premiums to their customers.

“Once you get coverage, you’ll never lose it or need to re-enroll annually unless you want to adjust your specific plan,” Smit said.

Members band together for better rates

In Minnesota, 40 Square formed a cooperative of farmers and other rural agribusinesses six years ago to buy insurance as a group. Because many farms are sole proprietorships, individual premiums would be much higher than a group rate.

With 40 Square, members buy into the co-op, which is governed by a board of directors composed of farmer-members.

“They make the decisions on the plans,” Beavens said. “Members can talk to them about what they’d like to see in the plans.”

Businesses can also buy into the co-op, including implement dealers, seed dealers and banks that do more than a quarter of their business with ag production and ag business.

“We’re trying to grow the program,” Beavens said. “The more members we have, the better rates we can offer.”

Members can enroll anytime without having to wait for an open-enrollment period.

Farmers and ranchers may qualify as members of 40 Square through one of its eight investor members, which include different agricultural trade groups and cooperatives. If someone is a member of one of the groups, they can join the cooperative for free without buying stock.

The investor members include Minnesota Farmers Union, Crystal Valley Cooperative, and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. The complete list and plan information are on the website at www.40square.coop.

Farmers Business Network also uses its membership base to negotiate discounted rates. The program started in 2018 and has expanded to all 50 states.

Because often farmers without employees are looking for health insurance for their families, FBN’s plans are considered group plans, even if the policy is to insure only one family.

“Each farm is the employer, and they’re group policies,” said Jodi Baetsle, program manager for FBN Health. “The owner of that farm is considered an employee in their group-employer policy. That’s what makes our plans different from others.”

Plans tailored for rural issues

Farmers and ranchers sometimes live a long way from a hospital, so the cost of ambulance service is a concern. A long distance ride can cost up to $60,000. Baetsle, who worked at Sanford Health before coming to FBN, said many people suddenly found themselves on the hook for a lot of money because their policies only covered up to half that cost, and they had no idea.

“I brought that problem to leadership when I joined FBN,” she said. “This is a problem in states like North and South Dakota, where it could be a long way to a hospital. So, we added a layer to our plans where farms can add enhanced ambulance coverage to their plans for just $14 a month. That means their air and land are covered if they need a ride somewhere.”

At 40 Square, the insurance is provided through Aetna because it’s accepted all over the U.S. That was an intentional move for serving a rural population, Beavens said.

“Some farmers may have to drive a long distance to visit their providers because their health insurance isn’t taken locally,” she said. “That’s not the case with our plans.”