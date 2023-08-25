Agriculture department leaders in Midwest states and others fear the U.S. is being left out by what they see as a lack of effort from the Biden administration to strike new trade deals.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is hoping it doesn’t come down to waiting for the next presidential election to make a move. He lamented the administration’s focus on climate issues among its trade priorities and their message that traditional trade agreements are “a thing of the past.”

“Iowans and the Iowa agriculture community are not buying that,” he said.

Naig joined ag secretaries from South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota on a panel at the Midwest Agricultural Export Summit in Sioux Falls Aug. 23.

The U.S. missed a major opportunity, in his view, to negotiate with the United Kingdom when it was separating from the European Union. The longer the U.S. sits on the sidelines, Naig said, the more accustomed the UK will become to doing business with someone else.

“We will pay for that,” he said.

The UK is “begging” for a trade deal with the U.S., according to Congressman Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., speaking in an earlier segment at the export summit with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. They also expressed disappointment with the current administration.

“They’re not even doing the low hanging fruit,” Thune said. “They just aren’t focused on market access.”

South Dakota, being on the western edge of corn and soybean country, is well positioned to send its grain to the Pacific Northwest for shipment to an Asian market, said Hunter Roberts, South Dakota’s Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Thune would like to see the U.S. work on new trade deals there.

“We’re losing out on a huge opportunity economically for American agriculture and other businesses,” he said. “Countries want to do business with us, but if we’re not present they gravitate toward power of region, China.”

Johnson said Columbia provides an example of what trade deals can do. Taking away trade barriers recently has made it so “the market just pulls that product into Columbia,” Johnson said.

Columbia’s neighbor, however, has become a major competitor. Brazil is expected to export a record 95 million metric tons of soybeans, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. Most of that goes to China.

For the first time this year, China also imported corn from Brazil. It’s expected that Brazil will surpass the U.S. the world corn exports.

Before the Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and China, the Chinese were not buying any corn on the world market. Gregg Doud, who helped negotiate that deal as former Chief Agricultural Negotiation of the U.S., said China got the idea of buying corn when they banned feeding pigs swill, or food scraps, which contributed to the spread of African swine fever.

Now, China will import 25 million tons of corn, making them the biggest importer of corn in the world, along with being the top soybean and wheat buyer. That’s thanks in large part to their animal agriculture industry and its need for feed.

“Remember, pigs and chickens are not pigs and chickens; they are little walking piles of corn and soybean meal,” Doud said, speaking on a panel about securing the U.S. food system.

Pigs were a topic at the annual export summit, with California’s Proposition 12 having taken effect this summer, influencing how producers across the nation house their animals if they’re going to sell meat and eggs in California.

The world market is clamoring to meet California’s needs. Doud said he’s hearing from meat importers that they are fielding questions from other countries about how they can get their products in to California.

Meanwhile, in the nation’s top hog producing state, Naig is in the camp of wanting to stop California from making rules for other states. It’s a situation the Founding Fathers addressed, he said, to keep from having different regulations to follow in every state.

That’s something that came up when Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton was in Canada recently.

“We want to be a good trading partner,” she said.

Canada and Mexico don’t want to have agreements with 50 different states, she said. Proposition 12 applies to pork, eggs and veal, but sets a bad precedent for other commodities, she said.

Minnesota is the No. 2 state for pork production, and 15-20% of its pork goes to California. While local pork production is important, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commission Thom Petersen said, there are a lot of people to feed and therefore a need for modern pork production.

Modern methods of raising both livestock and crops are set up for efficiency and productivity. Those practices also have less of an impact on the environment, said Roberts, South Dakota’s ag secretary.

While many of the region’s top ag officials are critical of Biden’s focus on climate issues, they agreed that farmers are already focused on caring for the environment and improving their practices, and they have been for generations.

“In South Dakota we’re lucky to have multi-generational farms,” Roberts said. “We need to continue to foster those. They’re in it for the next generation.”

Janelle Atyeo is a small town South Dakota girl enjoying her work as regional editor of the Midwest Messenger and Tri-State Neighbor while raising kids and no-till vegetables in central Sioux Falls. Reach her at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.

